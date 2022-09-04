Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 3 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Florida Gators will play host to the Utah Utes on Saturday. Utah comes in ranked #7 in the nation after finishing at #12 last season. Still, they're only slight favorites as they open on the road.

Florida went 6-7 last year, while Utah ended at 10-4. Florida had a decent year, but they lost the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl 29-17 to UCF. Meanwhile, Utah had a very solid campaign, exceeding expectations. The Utes were ranked as high as #10 last season and finished at #12 in the country. The Gators were also ranked as high as #10 at one point last year but ended up unranked at the end of the year.

The Gators are expected to win seven games this year, according to Vegas, but they'll look to pull the mini-upset tonight. Florida's QB Anthony Richardson is projected to be a top NFL Draft pick at the moment, despite only garnering one career start. Still, he'll look to lead a unit that ranked 14th in total offense a year ago. The Gators have a strong offensive line. Head coach Billy Napier brought RB Montrell Johnson over from Louisiana, where he excelled. Look for the Gators to try and improve upon their offensive output from 2021.

Utah lost the Rose Bowl, 48-45, at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes. This loss brought an end to their season. They'll be led by QB Cameron Rising on offense, who threw 20 TDs last year and made a huge contribution to a team that ranked 14th in points per game. Rising will have most of his receiving targets back, which will be key for a team trying to repeat as Pac-12 champions.

Defensively, the Utes are great at containing their opponents, especially when it comes to the run game. They allowed the 18th fewest rush yards per game and will look to slow down a strong running team in the Gators.

Pac-12 Conference @pac12



No. 7 The Utes are ready to make noise on the national scene.No. 7 @Utah_Football takes on Florida in the Swamp on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 4p PT / 5p MT on ESPN. The Utes are ready to make noise on the national scene. 🔊No. 7 @Utah_Football takes on Florida in the Swamp on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 4p PT / 5p MT on ESPN. https://t.co/76vqSDvBE9

"The Utes are ready to make noise on the national scene." - Pac-12 Conference

Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes Match Details

Fixture: Utah Utes (7) @ Florida Gators

Date & Time: Saturday September 3, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Utah Utes -125 -2.5 (-110) Over 51.5 (-110) Florida Gators +105 +2.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110)

Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes Betting Prediction

Florida will likely lean toward their running game in the opener, especially considering the threats they possess. Utah's defense was excellent last year, and Florida can hold their own on that side of the ball. Look for a tight, defensive game in Gainesville on Saturday.

Prediction: Under 51.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe