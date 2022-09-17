Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisville Cardinals: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 16, 2022 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Florida State Seminoles kick off their ACC play with this Friday night (September 16) game against the Louisville Cardinals.

Florida State remain undefeated after upsetting LSU in their last game. The Seminoles seemed to give the game away as they allowed LSU to score 13 points in the last 10 minutes, including a last-second touchdown. However, the FSU’s special team managed to block the extra point to avoid overtime.

Meanwhile, Louisville lost their first game of the year to Syracuse on September 3. The Cardinals were blown out 31 - 7 but managed to come back stronger the following week against UCF. Louisville upset the Golden Knights; after being a six-point underdog, Louisville ended up winning by six.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisville Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Florida State Seminoles @ Louisville Cardinals

Date & Time: Friday September 16, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisville Cardinals Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Florida State -3.5 (+100) -154 Over 56.5 (-115) Louisville +3.5 (-122) +128 Under 56.5 (-105)

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisville Cardinals Best Picks

These are not high-flying offenses. They have their moments, but they are not the type of teams that are going to go out and score 30+ every week. Louisville hasn't scored more than 20 this year.

The over/under in this game is far too high. They might reach 50, but it won't go any higher than that.

Under 56.5 (-105)

Louisville has only scored 27 points this season.

Based on how these teams play, if points come, they will be in the first quarter and the fourth quarter. For whatever reason, the Seminoles strike early and late.

Fan Duel has the perfect offering for such a bet. They don't always have offerings outside the moneyline, spread, and over/under, but first quarter bets in this one are an excellent move for savvy bettors.

First Quarter Over 12 Points (-118)

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisville Cardinals Prediction

Louisville's defense is terrible against the run game; all Florida State has to do to win this game is run the ball down Louisville's throat. They are helpless against the run.

Bettors should be aware that the Seminoles have not had the best running game this season. However, this would be the perfect week to break it out, and if they can, they should easily win this game.

Florida -3.5 (+100)

