The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL on Thursday, November 10.

The Flyers have had a decent season so far, with seven wins in 13 games this season. They are placed fourth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan standings and will to get another to sustain their chances of making it into the playoffs.

The Jackets have been poor overall with nine losses in 12 games so far this season.They are placed last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with six points and will have to work really hard to finish the season better.

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Flyers +104 +1.5(-245) o6.5(-102) Blue Jackets -110 -1.5(+220) u6.5(-120)

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Match Details

Fixture: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

Date & Time: Thursday, November 10; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Key Stats

The Flyers have been average on offense, scoring 33 goals in 12 games this season. Both Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes have done a great job with 26 goal contributions in between them. The team have failed to ignite the required spark lately and will need to work a lot going forward this season.

The defense of the team has also done well, with goaltenders recording a save percentage of 0.935 with over 400 shots saved in 12 games.

The Jackets, meanwhile, have struggled to score enough this season. Johnny Gaudreau and Jakub Voracek have done most of the work on offense, with 15 goal contributions between them. They have failed as a team to make the most out of their attacks and have to work a lot if they want to win games.

The defense has not done well, conceding 55 goals in 12 games at an average of more than four goals per game. Goaltenders have not done well, having less than 0.857 save percentage.

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Betting Prediction

The Flyers have played better in their last two games and will be in high spirits. They are 6-0 in their last six Thursday games.They are 17-35 in their last 52 when their opponent scores two goals or less in their previous game and it's a sign of caution for them.

The Jackets have not played well this season and their past record is not good enough for them. Though they have played well against the Flyers with 13 wins in thier last 17 games and will take the inspiration from it.

The Flyers are likely to win this game.

Prediction: Take Flyers, +1.5(-245)

Poll : 0 votes