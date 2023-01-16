Flyers vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 16 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Philadelphia Flyers will play the Boston Bruins in the NHL on Monday. Philadelphia have struggled this season and are placed second to last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 43 points. They have played well recently and come into this game with three consecutive wins.

Boston have had a fantastic season and are leading the Atlantic Division with 70 points. They come into the game in great shape with a 4-3 win and they will now focus on delivering the same performance.

Flyers vs Bruins Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL FLYERS +250 +1.5(+100) o6(-110) BRUINS -315 -1.5(-120) u6(-110)

Flyers vs Bruins Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia vs Boston

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 2023; 1 pm EDT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Philadelphia vs Boston Key Stats

The Flyers have been poor on offense this season, having scored 122 goals in 43 appearances. They have shown improvement with an increase in their goal-scoring rate in the last few games with the likes of Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes playing a big part in it.

Their defensive structure has its flaws as they have conceded around 3.15 goals per game this season. The inconsistency of the goaltenders and the backline have pushed them down in the contest.

The Bruins have scored close to 160 goals so far this season, with David Pastrnak having a big say in it with 33 goals and 26 assists. They have plenty of options on the offense and look well-settled for upcoming challenges.

Their defense has allowed just 2.17 goals per game, with goaltenders making their presence felt with over 0.927 percent saves per game this season. The team will be looking to maintain the same approach and gameplay in the upcoming game with a few adjustments here and there.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins Betting Prediction

The game is more inclined towards Boston, given the team strength they have. They have also done well at home and will want to benefit from it.

We can expect the home team to shine but the game can stretch a little bit due to the improvements shown by the Flyers.

Prediction : Bruins, -1.5(-120)

