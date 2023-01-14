Flyers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 14 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Philadelphia Flyers will play the Washington Capitals in the NHL on Saturday.

The Flyers have struggled this season and are placed second to last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 41 points. They have played well recently and come into this clash with two wins and will look to maintain the same performances in the upcoming games.

The Caps have been decent and are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 52 points. Coming with a loss, they will look to get back to winning ways with a better display from the last game.

Flyers vs Capitals Match Details

Fixture: Flyers vs Caps

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Flyers vs Capitals Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL FLYERS +185 +1.5(-130) o6(-120) CAPITALS -230 -1.5(+110) u6(+100)

Flyers vs Capitals Key Stats

The Flyers have been poor on offense this season, having scored 119 goals in 42 games and have shown improvement with an increase in their goal-scoring rate in the last few games. The likes of Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes are crucial for the team with most goals coming through them.

Their defensive structure has its flaws as they have conceded over 3.21 goals per game this season. The inconsistency of the goaltenders has hampered their progress as a team, and with the backline not doing enough either, it pushed them further down. They will have to bring changes in the coming games to sustain the good work of the past.

The Caps have scored over 140 goals this season at an average of over 3.2 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin's contribution has been immense with 29 goals and 19 assists to his name. The team will look to correct their mistakes to score better in this one.

Their defense has done well, conceding just 2.7s goals per game. The goaltenders have done their part and have provided great returns but there has been inconsistency brewing and needs attention. With minor changes here and there, the defense looks settled overall for upcoming challenges.

Flyers vs Capitals Betting Prediction

The Flyers did well against the Caps in the last game but have not played well on the road, which puts them in a difficult situation. Meanwhile, playing at home, the Caps are a different team altogether and are likely to benefit from the home game.

With a better team and minor tactical tweaks in the coming game, the Caps are likely to make amends in their gameplay to win this contest.

Prediction : Capitals -1.5(+110)

Poll : 0 votes