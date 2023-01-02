Flyers vs. Ducks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 2 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Monday.

Philadelphia has not played well this season as they are placed second to last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 33 points. Having struggled for most of the season, two consecutive wins should provide them with greater strength coming into the game.

Anaheim could not lift their season and come into this one with a 6-1 loss. They are placed last in the Western Conference Atlantic Division with 24 points and desperately need wins in the upcoming games to keep their season hopes alive.

Flyers vs. Ducks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL FLYERS -120 -1.5(+205) o6(-115) DUCKS +100 +1.5(-250) u6(-105)

Flyers vs. Ducks Match Details

Fixture: Flyers vs Ducks

Date & Time: Monday, January 2, 2023; 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Flyers vs. Ducks Key Stats

Philadelphia has been poor on offense and has been dependent on Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett. They both have over 25 goals and assists between the two. They will play a big role in the upcoming game as the team looks to improve.

Their defense has conceded over 3.21 goals per game, providing no comfort to the offense. As the league stage moves towards the end, they'll need a lot of changes to bring better output from the defense.

Anaheim's poor offense has affected the team with only 84 goals scored in 37 games. Only three players have goals in double digits. Troy Terry leads the charts with 12 goals and 19 assists to his name, but the team needs more from him and his teammates to improve their scoring rate.

The defense has conceded over four goals per game this season, with none of the goaltenders making enough saves. With no support from the defensive line, the whole defense has failed badly. The team needs excessive changes in the defensive setup to bring it to its best.

Flyers vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

Philadelphia is better placed to get a win from this encounter due to their better team strength and performance. Coming with momentum on their side, they are in a more comfortable situation to drive out the best results.

Since Anaheim has failed to perform consistently and are not making any use of the offensive setup, they are at a disadvantage in this game. The overall team strength is further negative in comparison to most teams and will not hold up against tough competition.

With all the stats indicating a mismatch between both teams, we can see Philadelphia winning this one on the basis of stronger gameplay.

Prediction: Take, Philadelphia, ML(-120)

Poll : 0 votes