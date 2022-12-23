Flyers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 23 | 2022/23 NHL Season

The Philadelphia Flyers (11-15-7) will play their second straight game in as many nights against the Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6) on Friday when they travel to Raleigh. Additionally, Carolina will play its second game in as many nights after playing Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Philadelphia has won two of its previous three games, most recently defeating the Columbus Blue 5-3 in the game before a back-to-back. Carolina has won six straight games after defeating the New Jersey Devils in their most recent contest.

Flyers vs Hurricanes Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Flyers +275 +1.5 (+115) Over 6 (-115) Carolina Hurricanes -330 -1.5 (-135) Under 6 (-105)

Flyers vs Hurricanes Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes

Date and Time: Friday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Flyers vs Hurricanes Key Stats

Philadelphia is next to last in the NHL in terms of goal average at 2.48 per game. They rank 28th in terms of average shots per game with 29.2 and 29th in terms of power play efficiency, scoring 15.5% of the time when they have the man advantage.

Philadelphia is allowing 3.27 goals per game on average, ranking 20th in the NHL. Philadelphia ranks 18th in the nation with an average of 32.1 shots allowed per game. When shorthanded, Philadelphia holds opponents without a goal 75.3% of the time, which ranks 24th in hockey.

Carolina is fifth in the NHL in goal differential with just 2.53 goals allowed per game. With only 26.0 shots allowed per game, Carolina leads the league. They rank 15th in the NHL for penalty-kill efficiency, keeping its opponents scoreless 79.4% of the time.

Carolina's attack might use some work since they are only averaging 2.94 goals per game, which ranks 24th in the NHL. The fourth-best average in the NHL is 34.8 shots per game for Carolina. With a man advantage, Carolina scores 18.3% of the time, which ranks 27th.

Flyers vs Hurricanes Betting Prediction

On the whole, Carolina has won 10 of the previous 11. Philadelphia is having difficulty on both offense and defense as they average just 2.48 goals per game while giving up 3.27 goals per game.

Philadelphia has lost 40 of its last 51 road games played, as well as 40 of its last 52 games when playing a club with a winning record. Tonight, bet on Carolina to cover the spread.

Pick: Carolina -1.5 (-135)

Poll : 0 votes