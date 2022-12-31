Flyers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 31 | 2022 NHL Season

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL on Saturday.

Philadelphia have had a poor season and are placed second last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 31 points. Having struggled for most of the season, a win in the last game gives them hope to end the year on a high.

Los Angeles have played well and are placed second in the Eastern Conference Pacific Division with 48 points. They're coming off a win in their last game and a win here will push them level to the first-placed Vegas, they will surely look to make the most of it.

Flyers vs Kings Betting Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL FLYERS +185 +1.5(-135) o6(-115) KINGS -215 -1.5(+115) u6(-105)

Flyers vs Kings Match Details

Fixture: Flyers vs Kings

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 4 pm ET

Venue: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Flyers vs Kings Key Stats

Philadelphia have not done well on offense with all efforts coming from Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett. They have both contributed with 17 and 11 goals each and have been the steering force for the team.

Their defense has been poor overall and has conceded over 121 goals, making things difficult for the offense. As the league enters a crucial stage, we can see the team making changes to strengthen their defense.

Los Angeles' offense has been good this season with over 120 goals with multiple players scoring over 10 goals each. Gabriel has 17 goals to his name, he will be the key in the next game as the team looks to build over it in games to come.

The defense has conceded over 3.4 goals per game, which has hampered the team. They will look for a better defensive setup and more from the goaltenders to keep an edge during future challenges.

Flyers vs Kings Betting Prediction

Philadelphia have not played well away from and looks inconsistent coming into the matchup. They lack offensive attributes that can help them score enough in the upcoming game.

Los Angeles are playing at home, where they are very strong and come with a great record and run, making them comfortable with their approach towards the game.

The overall team strength gives Los Angeles the advantage against the struggling Philadelphia and we can expect them to win this game.

Prediction: Take, Los Angeles, -1.5(+115)

