Flyers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 9 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Philadelphia Flyers will play the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL on Monday. The Flyers have struggled this season and are placed second to last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 37 points. After playing well recently, they come into this clash with a momentum-breaking loss and will look to achieve a positive result by eradicating the shortcomings from the last game.

The Buffaslugs have improved to stabilize their season and are now in the mix for the top four in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 42 points. They will look to continue winning games to march ahead in the season with a positive approach.

Flyers vs Sabres Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL FLYERS +180 +1.5(-135) o6.5(-120) SABRES -220 -1.5(+115) u6.5(+100)

Philadelphia vs Buffalo Match Details

Fixture: Flyers vs Sabres

Date & Time: Monday, January 9, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Flyers vs Sabres Key Stats

The Flyers have been poor on offense but have shown glimpses of improvement, though it was halted in the last game as the team could only score two goals. The duo of Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett have formed the core and have been involved in a combined 32 goals and 29 assists on offense.

They have conceded 3.23 goals per game while defending and it has hampered their gameplay. With the season on the line, they need more from their goaltenders in the upcoming games.

The Buffaslugs have done well on offense this season with the likes of Tage Thomson leading from the front with 31 goals and 25 assists to his name. They have a good offensive structure with multiple scorers in the team and it has helped them win games this season.

Their defensive abilities need improvement as they have conceded 3.4 goals per game this season. Goaltenders, as a unit, have largely been ineffective and will have to step up in future games to give their team a complete advantage.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres Betting Prediction

The Flyers have lost momentum coming into the game and will be under pressure to perform and win. They have a poor offensive structure with inconsistency creeping in. They have to play at their best and can cause problems to Buffalo's defense.

Meanwhile, the home team come with a motivating run and have won games on the sheer quality of their offensive setup, which is likely to be the case in this game too. They have done well at home and are likely to exploit the weaknesses of the Flyers' defense and get ahead for the ultimate win.

Prediction : Sabres, -1.5(+115)

Poll : 0 votes