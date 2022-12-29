Flyers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 29 | 2022 NHL Season

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the San Jose Sharks in the NHL on Thursday.

Philadelphia have had a poor season and are placed second last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 29 points. After starting on a high they have struggled since and are desperately looking for some wins to make something of the remainder of the season.

San Jose comes into the game with a loss and, are placed in the bottom half of the Western Conference Pacific with 28 points. They are looking for better performances to redeem and stabilize their season.

Flyers vs Sharks Betting Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL FLYERS +135 +1.5(-195) o6.5(-105) SHARKS -155 -1.5(+165) u6.5(-115)

Flyers vs Sharks Match Details

Fixture: Flyers vs Sharks

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 2022; 10:30 pm ET

Venue: SAP Center, San Jose, CA

Flyers vs Sharks Key Stats

Philadelphia's offense has been kept alive by Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes. They have both contributed with 15 and 10 goals each, more than any other player on the team.

Their defense has been poor this season and has failed to provide enough support to the offense. They have conceded over 118 goals, making things difficult for the goaltenders. As the league enters a crucial stage, we can see changes leading to the strengthening of their defense.

San Jose's offense has managed to score over three goals per game on average but lacks strong offensive players. Timo Meier has single-handedly kept the offense alive with 20 goals and 16 assists. The team will look up to him for more contributions in future games.

The goaltenders have not done well individually and their back line has failed to perform properly, providing no support to the goaltenders. They have conceded over 3.64 goals per game this season and have never looked like a solid defensive unit, which has severely hampered them.

Flyers vs Sharks Betting Prediction

The game is going to be tricky with both teams not performing up to the mark. With Philadelphia struggling away from home, they will be under more pressure. They have failed to do well against teams with a losing run.

While San Jose have also not played well against teams with a losing run proving costly for their season hopes. But having won 12 times in the last 14 encounters against Philadelphia, San Jose can make use of the home experience to score enough for the win in this game.

Prediction: Take, San Jose, ML(-155)

