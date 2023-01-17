Fuscovics vs Harris Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 17 | 2023 Australian Open

Marton Fucsovics to meet Lloyd Harris in the second round of the Australian Open 2023.

Marton comes with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 win into this contest. He will look to improve to address the shortcomings from the last match to play better in this one and continue his grand slam journey.

Lloyd comes motivated after beating 17th-ranked Musetti in five sets thriller. He will look to play similarly in this contest to sustain the Grand Slam dream by moving into the next round with a win.

Fuscovics vs Harris Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD MARTON -103 +1.5(-125) LLOYD -122 -1.5(-104)

Fuscovics vs Harris Match Details

Fixture: Marton vs Lloyd

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 11 pm. EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Fuscovics vs Harris Key Stats

Marton, after turning pro in the year 2010 has played close to 250 matches and has a win-loss record of 125-124. He is currently ranked 78 in ATP and has one singles title to his name, which came in 2018.

Though has done decent but has had a fair share of ups and downs in his career with the latest being last year, when he lost more than 50 percent of his matches.

However, Llyod started his career in 2015 and comes with an even win-loss record in this tie. He has not won any singles titles as of now, despite the growth and potential shown by him in the last few years. His personal best came in the year 2021 when he peaked his winning record.

Fuscovics vs Harris Betting Prediction

The game promises to be a cracker with both players having played and fought hard to qualify for this round. They have shown similar trajectories in their careers which further adds to the complications of the game.

In the last five meetings between the two, Marton has won three times, while Lloyd has won the remaining two. Thus, they are very well aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses and can use this to benefit themselves.

The game is likely to be stretched due to the strength of both players but having beaten a superior opponent, Lloyd will be more comfortable coming into this contest. With nothing much to separate the two and momentum on his side, we should expect Llyod to do enough for a win.

Prediction: Harris, ML(-122)

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes