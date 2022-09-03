Georgia Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 3 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Georgia Bulldogs will be hosting the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Georgia won the National Championship and finished with a record of 14-1 last season. They defeated SEC rivals Alabama 33-18 to secure their second title in four years. Now, they start the journey toward defending the title, and they begin ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Oregon was at 10-4 last year, and they'll open up at No. 11 to start. Oregon had a pretty good year, which came to an end in the Alamo Bowl, where they were defeated 47-32 by Oklahoma. The Ducks were ranked 11th in the 2021 preseason but performed slightly worse than expectations, finishing at No. 22.

Oregon will open up against one of the best teams in college football, and they're tabbed as huge underdogs. For the year overall, they're projected to win 8.5 games, which would likely place them high in the Pac-12 standings.

The Bulldogs naturally finished at No. 1 in the country, and they're expected to be a powerhouse again. Georgia saw a ton of players from last year get drafted into the NFL, as well as 13 transfers to other schools. Still, QB Stetson Bennett will be under center, coming off of winning MVP in the National Championship Game.

Offensively, Georgia ranked ninth in points per game, and defensively, they allowed the fewest points per game. The defense has lost a lot of players, but expect them to be one of the best in the nation once again.

The Ducks are expected to start Bo Nix, although it hasn't been officially confirmed. Nix started three years at Auburn and has plenty of experience working in his favor.

Georgia Bulldogs @UGAAthletics



The Dawgs kick off the season vs. Oregon today at 3:30pm in Atlanta.



#GoDawgs It's Saturday!The Dawgs kick off the season vs. Oregon today at 3:30pm in Atlanta. It's Saturday!The Dawgs kick off the season vs. Oregon today at 3:30pm in Atlanta.#GoDawgs https://t.co/bry3e8NH5C

"It's Saturday! The Dawgs kick off the season vs. Oregon today at 3:30pm in Atlanta. #GoDawgs" - UGAAthletics

Oregon's run game was stellar last year, though, as they were 24th in rushing yards, so look for a balanced offensive game plan from the Ducks. Defensively, they were pretty average, but they'll need to try and find a way to slow this Georgia offense down.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks Match Details

Fixture: Oregon Ducks (11) @ Georgia Bulldogs (3)

Date & Time: Saturday September 3, 3:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oregon Ducks +575 +16.5 (-110) Over 54 (-110) Georgia Bulldogs -800 -16.5 (-110) Under 54 (-110)

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks Best Picks

Georgia won't be playing on their regular home field for the opener, but they'll still likely have their fans making up the majority. Oregon will be playing with something to prove, as they could be getting overlooked in this one. Expect the Ducks' defense to hold Georgia to under 20 points in the first half, keeping it tight.

Pick: Georgia First Half Team Total Under 19.5 Points (-110)

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks Betting Prediction

The Bulldogs have the much more talented roster, event though they have a lot of new faces now in key starting roles. The under hit in eight of the final 11 games to close out 2021 for Georgia, so look for 2022 to start with a defensive game.

Prediction: Under 54 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt