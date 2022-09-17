Georgia Southern Eagles vs. UAB Blazers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17| NCAA Football Season 2022

The Georgia Southern Eagles will take on the UAB Blazers on Saturday. The Eagles have started their season on a high note. They are on a winning run and are in second place in the standings.They won their last game with a score of 59-7.

"GATA, BABY!! - Eagles

The Blazers are in eighth place in the standings. They are 1-1 in their last two games and have lost their last game with a score 21-14.

UAB Football @UAB_FB



Ready to rise up against the nation's No. 2 ranked offense this weekend.



#WinAsOne 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐄𝐏𝐓𝐄𝐃.Ready to rise up against the nation's No. 2 ranked offense this weekend.

"𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐄𝐏𝐓𝐄𝐃. Ready to rise up against the nation's No. 2 ranked offense this weekend." - Blazers

The Eagles are doing great this season. Quarterback Kyle Vantrease has been superb for them. He has covered 776 passing yards with a completion percentage of 64.7. He has 5 touchdowns in his name with 3 intercenptions. While receiving, Khaleb Hood has done well with 170 yards covered at an average of 14.2 yards per reception.The defense is doing great with Marques Watson-Trent and Todd Bradley Glenn performing their duties well. Trent has 7 solo and 8 assisted tackles.

The Blazers are performing well. They are good in both offense and defense. Dylan Hopkins has covered 305 passing yards at a completion percentage of 69.7. He averages 9.2 yards per pass attempt. While rushing, Jermain Brown Jr. leads the team chart with 207 yards in 27 attempts. The defense is doing well with Noah Wilder and Tyler Taylor having 14 tackles each.

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. UAB Blazers match details

Fixture: UAB [email protected] Georgia Southern Eagles

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 3:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. UAB Blazers odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER EAGLES +350 +12(-105) o589(-110) BLAZERS -425 -12(-115) u58(-110)

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. UAB Blazers best picks

The Eagles will depend upon Kyle Vantrease for the offensive work. He will be crucial in this game. He has a passer rating of 138.9 and will look to add to it in the game.

The Blazers will look for McBride to do his work for the team. He contributes on offense by making rushing attempts and averages 8.9 yards per rushing attempt with 177 covered in total. He has one touchdown to his name. McBride plays a more crucial part in the game.

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. UAB Blazers prediction.

Both teams will fancy their chances of winning this game. The Eagles will be high in confidence due to two wins. The Blazers will try to replicate their performance in their first game. The Eagles defense has its loopholes and the Blazers are more settled as a team to exploit them. They will take a leap out of the Eagles' last game for the win.

Prediction :- The Blazers will win.

