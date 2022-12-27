Georgia Southern vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 27 | 2022/23 NCAAF Season

The Georgia Southern Eagles vs. the Buffalo Bulls will feature in the Camellia Bowl, which will be played at the Crampon Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The kick-off of the 2022 bowl season is on Tuesday, December 27 at 12:00pm ET.

It is the first time that the Eagles and Bulls have met. With a score of 67, the Eagles will start off as four-point favorites.

Georgia Southern vs Buffalo Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Georgia Southern Eagles -180 -4 (-110) Over 67 (-110) Buffalo Bulls +155 +4 (-110) Under 67 (-110)

Georgia Southern vs Buffalo Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bulls vs Georgia Southern Eagles

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27 at 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Cramton Bowl

Georgia Southern vs Buffalo Key Stats

The Eagles (6-6) snuck into the postseason after defeating Appalachian State in double overtime for a score of 51-48 in Week 13. The Mountaineers outgained the Eagles overall (629-487), and they also had a 2-0 advantage in turnovers, yet the Eagles managed to pull off a significant victory.

In their final game of the regular season in 2022, the Eagles ended a three-game losing streak. They suffered defeats to South Alabama (38-31), Louisiana (36-17), and Marshall (23-10) during that span. The Eagles finished 3-1 in September and 2-2 in October. They were 112th in points allowed and 30th in points scored during the regular season, respectively (32.3).

In a spectacular way, the Bulls (6-6) made it to bowl season. Due to significant snowfall, their Week 12 game against the Akron Zips was postponed. On December 2, they narrowly defeated the Zips 23–22. With 1:15 left in the fourth quarter, sophomore quarterback Cole Snyder connected with senior wideout Quian Williams in the end zone to lift Buffalo past Akron and halt the Bulls' three-game losing streak.

The Bulls have won five straight games after losing their first three contests of the season, including a 37-31 loss to Holly Cross. They've won all but one of those five games by a margin of 34 or more points, and they ended their winning streak against Toledo at home with a score of 34–27.

Georgia Southern vs Buffalo Betting Prediction

I anticipate the Eagles' attack to be the deciding factor since they enjoy accelerating the tempo. The Eagles have a deep receiving group, and Kyle Vantrease will be motivated to crush his former team with a backfield average of 4.8 yards per carry.

The Bulls have a recent record of 1-4 ATS and 1-3 ATS in their previous four games as underdogs of 3.5 points or less. The Eagles, on the other hand, have covered their last two games when they were four-point favorites or lesser favorites.

Pick: Georgia Southern Eagles -4 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes