Georgia State Panthers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 22 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Georgia State Panthers will take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the 2022 NCAA football season on Thursday (September 22).

Georgia State lost to South Carolina 35-14 last week to drop to 0-3. Coastal Carolina, on the other hand, improved to 3-0 after knocking off Army 38-28. Despite the difference in records, these Sun Belt foes are still somewhat evenly matched, with the spread at just two points in favor of the Chanticleers.

The Panthers have gotten off to a rough start, but have been favored in just one of their three games so far. After a stunning defeat in Week 1 to Charlotte, in which they were favored by 19 1/2 points, they've lost two more games to stronger schools.

Their team statistics aren't too bad, but they have done a poor job when it comes to penalties. Right now, they're averaging 10.3 offensive penalties per game, well above the league average.

On the bright side, quarterback Darren Granger has looked good so far, tallying 640 yards through the air to go with eight touchdowns. He's also produced 172 rushing yards, so look for the Panthers to lean heavily on him and his favorite receiving target Jamari Thrash tonight.

Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, will look to stay undefeated at home, where they were beaten by Georgia State last season in a thrilling 42-40 finish.

Junior quarterback Grayson McCall has been excellent so far this year, totaling 733 passing yards and nine TDs. He's also completed 70.4% of his passes, so expect him to try and stay around that number tonight.

The Chanticleers' run defense has been solid this year, and this will be a key matchup since Georgia State is a run-heavy school. The visitors have held opponents to just over 100 rushing yards per game and just under three yards per carry. It'll be interesting to see if they can stifle the Panthers' ground game.

Georgia State Panthers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Match Details

Fixture: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Georgia State Panthers.

Date & Time: Thursday September 22, 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA.

Georgia State Panthers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Coastal Carolina Chanticleers -130 +2 (-110) Over 63 (-110) Georgia State Panthers +110 -2 (-110) Under 63 (-110)

Georgia State Panthers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Betting Prediction

These teams will play out an important conference matchup tonight. Both offenses have been decent, but Coastal Carolina is 3-0 right now because of their run defense. As a result, five of the Chanticleers' last five road games have all gone under.

Expect a low scoring battle between these Sun Belt opponents on Thursday.

Prediction: Coastal Carolina Team Total Points Under 32.5 (-125) & Game Total Under 63 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far