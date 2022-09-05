Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Clemson Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 5 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take on the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers on Monday. These ACC rivals square off in a Monday night prime time matchup to open their respective seasons.

Georgia Tech was awful in 2021, finishing at 3-9, while Clemson finished at 10-3, ranked 14th in the nation. This year, the Yellow Jackets are projected by Vegas to win around 3.5 games, so oddsmakers are banking on them to have a similar campaign. Meanwhile, Clemson is regarded as one of the best teams in college football, and their win total has been set at 10.5, which is high praise.

Both teams always have to endure tough schedules playing in the ACC, but the Atlantic portion of the ACC is much stronger on paper this season. The Tigers were ranked as high as No. 3 last season and finished lower, with their season concluding in the Cheez-It Bowl. They ended up beating Iowa State in that game, 20-13.

Clemson will have QB D.J. Uiagalelei starting the season. He had a decent 2021 but left a lot to be desired. He threw more picks than TDs, and his completion rate dropped, so we'll see if he can bounce back in 2022.

Last year, Clemson boasted a great defense, ranking second-best in points allowed and eighth-best in total yards surrendered. Their offense has some question marks heading into the year, so they might have to rely on the defense to carry them to wins, at least early on.

Jeff Sims will be under center to start the year for Georgia Tech after a solid 2021 season. He threw for 3,340 yards, but he did make some bad decisions, tossing 20 interceptions. He did impress with his rushing ability, as he amassed 864 yards on the ground to go with 10 rushing TDs.

The Georgia Tech offense wasn't so much the issue last year, though, as the Yellow Jackets' defense ranked 117th of 130 in total yards given up. They'll need to improve massively in that area if they're even going to sniff a .500 record.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Clemson Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Clemson Tigers (4) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date & Time: Monday September 5, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Clemson Tigers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Clemson Tigers -4000 -24 (-110) Over 51 (-110) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +1500 +24 (-110) Under 51 (-110)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Clemson Tigers Betting Prediction

Clemson has the much stronger squad in this matchup, and they're facing Georgia Tech, who finished 2021 covering just one of their final eight. Looking at the total, eight of Clemson's last 12 contests last year went under, so expect their defense to show up tonight. Back the Tigers to command this game early on and look for the game total to go under.

Prediction: Clemson First Half -14 (-105) & Game Total Under 51 (-110)

