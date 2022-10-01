Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 1 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The No. 24 Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1) will host an ACC matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-3) on Saturday (October 1).

This will be the conference opener for the Panthers, while the Yellow Jackets already started conference play with a loss. Pittsburgh will look to defend their ACC title from the last season.

The Panthers have dominated the Yellow Jackets since 2018, capping last season by a 52-21 thrashing. Odds of changing the tides for Georgia Tech are slim, but that's what we're here to look at.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Pittsburgh Panthers Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Georgia Tech +21.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) +900 Pittsburgh -21.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) -1500

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Pittsburgh Panthers Match Details

Fixture: Georgia Tech @ Pittsburgh

Date and Time: Saturday, October 1; 8:00 pm EST

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Pittsburgh Panthers Key Stats

The unfolding of events looks like it could be rather straightforward for the ACC Coastal matchup. The key points and highlights of the day are most likely going to come down to what Kedon Slovis (QB) and Pittsburgh's offense can string together.

They're coming off a solid showing against a subpar opponent with nothing to overreact to. Slovis has been dealing with minor injuries this season, and it shows in his limited air production with only two TDs and below 700 yards.

The real star of the show for the Panthers' offense has been Israel Abanikanda. In his last three outings, he has had over 100 yards and reached the endzone. Given that Georgia Tech's defense is almost in the ten worst run defenses, expect those numbers to continue. While his game is being established and planned for, Slovis could have a chance to get the air raid rolling.

The offensive outlook for the Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, is a little tougher. Georgia Tech averages just under 14 PPG and gives up an average of 400+ yards per game. While not exactly a recipe for success in the win column, the Yellow Jackets will look to get hyped for a conference game and swing the momentum early on for an upset.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Pittsburgh Panthers Betting Prediction

As the Yellow Jackets have only scored more than ten points once so far this season and were shut out completely by #20 Ole Miss, expect to see more of the production struggle continue.

Pittsburgh could spend a lot of time in the endzone and not let off the gas right away. The Yellow Jackets finally get on the board but only in garbage time to help hit over 48.5 points.

Prediction: Pittsburgh -21.5 (-110), Over 48.5 (-110)

