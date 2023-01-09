Georgia vs. TCU Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 8 | 2023 NCAA Football National Championship

After countless gridiron battles, we are back to where we were a season ago. The Georgia Bulldogs are 60 minutes away from a College Football National Championship. The Bulldogs take on the upstart TCU Horned Frogs, who have shocked the college football world as they advance to the National Title game.

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Georgia Bulldogs -12.5 (-110) O 63 (-110) -435 TCU Horned Frogs +12.5 (-110) U 63 (-110) +350

The TCU Horned Frogs were 200-to-1 odds to win the championship at the beginning of the year, so to say they have come out of nowhere is a true statement. Many thought the Horned Frogs would be chopped liver against the Michigan Wolverines, but TCU came to play and jumped all over the Wolverines and never looked back.

The task against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs is even more daunting. Ohio State exposed the Bulldogs' defense last week, and Georgia was fortunate to escape that one with a victory. TCU poses a different challenge, but the Horned Frogs don't have the same type of firepower as the Buckeyes. TCU WR Quentin Johnston is an 'X' factor with game-breaking ability. The Bulldogs' secondary will have their hands full covering Johnston.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. TCU Horned Frogs Details

Fixture: Penn Georgia Bulldogs vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Date and Time: Monday, January 9, 7:30 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Georgia Bulldogs vs. TCU Horned Frogs Best Pick

The game plan for the Georgia Bulldogs is to run the football, play great defense, and take pressure off their QB Stetson Bennett. Bennett has shown the ability to step up when he has to, but the Bulldogs' recipe has been the same for the last two years, run the ball and play defense.

Kenny McIntosh was the most explosive Georgia back a week ago, and I expect McIntosh to continue as the lead back in this one. TCU was stout against the Wolverines a week ago, but the Georgia Bulldogs are a step above. Take the over on the rushing yards prop bet for Kenny McIntosh.

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia Bulldogs, 64.5 Rushing Yards: Over

Georgia Bulldogs vs. TCU Horned Frogs Final Prediction

The TCU Horned Frogs have surprised every single time this season. TCU upset the Michigan Wolverines, and the game was not a fluke. The Horned Frogs played well throughout. Unfortunately, for TCU, their dream season has come crashing down to earth in the National Championship.

The Georgia Bulldogs have built the best defense in college football for games like this one. Georgia gain control of this one and pull away in the second half. Take the Georgia Bulldogs, and give the points.

Georgia Bulldogs -12.5 (-110) Under 63 (-110)

