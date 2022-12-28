Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence

Boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested and has remained in custody after a Wednesday morning court hearing as he allegedly struck a woman on the right side of her head with a "closed hand type slap," which ended up leading to arrest on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Broward County Sherriff's Office incident report.

The woman, who does not live with Davis and whose name was redacted from the report, suffered a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip on the right side of her mouth.

The arrest happened at Parkland, Florida, at 2:50 pm ET Tuesday. He was officially arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm. He also was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

Davis is scheduled to headline a PBC on Showtime PPV event on January 7 against Hector Luis Garcia. It is unclear if this bout will be canceled at this time as Davis' boxing promoter, PBC, declined to comment as of this writing. Davis has a career 27-0 record as a professional boxer with 25 knockouts.

