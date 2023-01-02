Golden Knights vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 2 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Colorado Avalanche in NHL action on Monday.

Vegas have played well this season and are placed first in the Western Conference Pacific on 52 points. They will look to continue their winning run and stay ahead in the contest to finish the league stage on a high.

Colorado have played well this season but inconsistency lately have hampered their positive run. Placed fourth in the Western Conference Central Division with 41 points, they are in good position to cover the gap in the standings.

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL GOLDEN KNIGHTS +140 +1.5(-190) o6(-120) AVALANCHE -165 -1.5(+160) u6(+100)

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Match Details

Fixture: Golden Knights vs Avalanche

Date & Time: Monday, January 2 , 2023; 9 pm ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Key Stats

Vegas have done well on offense so far this season with the likes of Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith contributing greatly. They have over 30 goals in between and have been the backbone of most of their attacks. Other players in the team have contributed too, making the flow of goals constant and looking well gelled for future games.

Vegas' defense has been decent, not conceding over three goals per game this season.The goaltenders have made saves, making the team settled in defense. They will play a big role in future challenges.

Colorado's offense has been all about Mikko Rantanen, who leads the team charts with 24 goals and 21 assists so far. He will play a big role in this upcoming game but will look for better support from his teammates to make his efforts acknowledged in the upcoming challenges.

Their defense has conceded around 2.8 goals per game this season. Alexandar Georgiev leads with the majority of games played at just 2.66 goals per game on average. Goaltenders have improved a lot to make their efforts count, and the team will look at them for similar performances in the upcoming games.

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Betting Prediction

Colorado have a great record of fighting back in their last 63 games winning 49 times after scoring two goals or less in their previous game. While Vegas are 6-0 in their last six against Central games and are 15-5 in their last 20 road games. They come with a win into the game with momentum on their side.

With the game likely to be decided on the minute details with Colorado on a losing background, they are likely to suffer in this game. We can expect Vegas to find the right balance and get the desired result from this game.

Prediction :Take, Golden Knights, +1.5(-190)

Poll : 0 votes