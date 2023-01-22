Golden Knights vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks January 22 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Golden Knights will take on the Arizona Coyotes in the NHL on Sunday.

The Knights have played well this season overall and lead in the Western Conference Pacific with 60 points. They come into this one with a big win and will look to continue the same performance in the upcoming game too.

The Coyotes have had a poor season so far and are second-last in the Western Conference Central Division with 33 points. Coming with another loss, they will look to get a win to start their journey and finish their season on a high.

Golden Knights vs Coyotes NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL GOLDEN KNIGHTS -215 -1.5(+125) o6(-120) COYOTES +175 +1.5(-145) u6(+100)

Golden Knights vs Coyotes NHL Match Details

Fixture: Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 2023; 8 pm EDT

Venue: Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ

Golden Knights vs Coyotes NHL Key Stats

The Knights have scored over 150 goals this season and a major contribution has come from the duo of Mark Stone and Reilly Smith up front. Both players each have over 17 goals and have been very important for the team.

Their defense has conceded less than three goals per game on average this season. The goaltenders have done well with saves at a percentage of over 0.910. They look better placed coming into the game.

The Coyotes have not been able to score enough goals and have been the dependent duo of Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller. Both have had a big impact on offense with over 15 goals each. They will need more from the offensive players in the coming games to improve their scoring further.

The defense has done poorly, conceding around 3.6 goals per game this season. The defensive unit looks shaky at the moment and will need positive changes to bring out the best results of the season ahead.

Golden Knights vs Coyotes NHL Betting Prediction

The game is more inclined towards the Knights due to their better performances overall this season. They have scored more goals and have a decent defensive setup too which further puts them in an advantageous position.

We can expect them to dominate from the start and win this game.

Prediction: Golden Knights, -1.5(+125)

