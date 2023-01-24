Golden Knights vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks January 24 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Golden Knights will take on the New Jersey Devils in the NHL on Tuesday.

The Knights have played well this season and lead the Western Conference Pacific with 60 points. They come into this one with a loss and will look to get back to winning ways in the upcoming game.

The Devils have played well this season and are placed second in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 64 points. They come into the game with a win and are in the perfect position to stake a claim to the top spot.

Golden Knights vs Devils NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Golden Knights +140 +1.5(-170) o6.5(-105) Devils -165 -1.5(+143) u6.5(-115)

Golden Knights vs Devils NHL Match Details

Fixture: Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023; 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Golden Knights vs Devils NHL Key Stats

The Knights have a decent offense, having scored over 150 goals this season. The major contributions have come from the duo of Mark Stone and Reilly Smith up front with over 17 goals each.

Their defense has conceded less than three goals per game on average this season. The defensive unit will be cautious due to poor performances in the last few games.

The Devils have done well on offense to score 160 goals so far. The duo of Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier have had a major impact with over 51 goals to their name combined. Their offense has done well in recent times and looks settled for the upcoming game.

Their defense has conceded around 2.6 goals per game this season. Goaltenders have been crucial with a save percentage of over 0.911.

Golden Knights vs Devils NHL Betting Prediction

The incosistency plaguing the Knights' setup gives the Devils an opportunity to exploit it. The Devils have played better in the last few games, and with home advantage, they are better placed to win this game.

With winning momentum on their side, combined with their defensive abilities, we expect them to win this game.

Prediction : Devils, -1.5(+143)

Poll : 0 votes