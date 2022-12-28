Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - December 28 | 2022 NHL Season

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL game on Wednesday.

Vegas have played well this season and are coming up with a loss in this game. They are placed first in the Western Conference Pacific on 49 points and will look to sustain their position with a win in the upcoming game.

Anaheim have had a poor season and come into this one with a losing streak in this game. They are placed last in the Western Conference Atlantic Division with 22 points and are in desperate need of a win to bring back their season on track.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL GOLDEN KNIGHTS -180 -1.5(+135) o6.5(+105) DUCKS +155 +1.5(-155) u6.5(-125)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Match Details

Fixture: Golden Knights vs Ducks

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 2022; 10 pm EDT

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Golden Knights vs Ducks Key Stats

Vegas' offense has done well with over 111 goals this season. Players like Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith have done a great job with over 30 goals in between. The overall team performances have also kept the flow of goals intact and the team looks settled coming into the game.

Vegas' defense has been decent, with goaltenders proving effective with a save percentage of 0.910. Barring a few areas, there is nothing much that should concern the team regarding their defense for future encounters.

Anaheim's offense is one of the major reasons for their poor season. Their players have not contributed enough this season, with just Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras scoring in double digits. The team will need more from their star players in the upcoming game.

The defense has conceded over four goals per game which have further pushed them down this season. They need aggressive changes to their defensive setup to have better results in the games to come.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Betting Prediction

The game is in favor of Vegas being the stronger team in this contest and they are likely to win this game. They are 12-3 in their last 15 road games and 18-3 in their last 21 meetings.

While Anaheim have been poor overall, they have not played well even when at home. With a poor offense and defense, they are on the back foot in this contest.

All the stats indicate Vegas for comfortable win.

Prediction: Take, Vegas, ML(-180)

