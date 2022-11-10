Golden Knights vs Sabres Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - November 10 | 2022 NHL Season

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Thursday.

The Knights have played well and have only lost 2 games in 14 games this season. They are in first place in the Western Conference Pacific with 24 points and are in a firm position for direct playoffs entry.

The Sabres have played decently so far and are 7-6 in 13 games of the season. They are placed in the bottom half of the Atlantic Division with 14 points and will have to work hard to revive their season.

The Knights will be motivated to repeat their performance from the last game but for the Sabres it will be a big test against a poor run of form.

Golden Knights vs Sabres Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL KNIGHTS -160 -1.5(+155) o6.5(-103) SABRES +145 +1.5(-178) u6.5(-110)

Golden Knights vs Sabres Match Details

Fixture: Golden Knights vs Sabres

Date & Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022; 7 pm EDT

Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Golden Knights vs Sabres Key Stats

The Knights have been excellent on offense and have scored over three goals per game on average. The trio of Jack Eichel, Reilly Smith, and William Karlsson have been the backbone of it with 39 goal contributions in between.

The defense of the team has done a steady job and has not let the opposition exploit it for their benefit. Goaltenders have been exceptional at a save percentage of 0.928 and have been one of the best in the league with only 2.14 goals conceded per game on average so far this season.

The Sabres have scored 50 goals in 13 games at an average of more than three goals per game. Both Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson have done a great job, especially Rasmus, who has 16 goal contributions as a defender.

The defense of the team has conceded 42 goals in 13 games. They have been poor lately and will have to improve further going forward this season. Goaltender Craig Anderson has been brilliant with three wins in four games he has played.

Golden Knights vs Sabres Betting Prediction

The Knights have been in brilliant form and are 7-0 in their last 7 games following a win. They are 6-0 in their last 6 against teams from the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres have lost their footing with three straight losses in the last few games but are 9-1 in their last 10 after scoring two goals or less in their previous game.

The Knights are likely to win this game due to better team strength.

Prediction: Take Knights, ML (-160)

Poll : 0 votes