Griekspoor vs Bonzi Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 7 | 2023 Tata Maharashtra Open Final

Tallon Griekspoor will play Benjamin Bonzi in the final of the Tata Maharashtra Open today. Both players had a great tournament as they made it to the final to have a chance to win their first singles title with a win.

Tallon has not won a singles title so far but has fought against the odds to give himself the opportunity to make that happen in the upcoming game. He will be playing his heart out and is passionate about showing a similar display in the game, making the matchup interesting.

Benjamin has fought hard in the semifinals, beating his familiar foe in the tiebreakers to make it to the finals. He will look to the same grit and determination in this game to get the ultimate glory.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Benjamin Bonzi Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD Tallon +130 +1.5(-110) Bonzi -160 -1.5(-120)

Tallon Griekspoor vs Benjamin Bonzi Match Details

Fixture: Griekspoor vs Bonzi

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 7 a.m. EDT

Venue: Pune, India

Tallon Griekspoor vs Benjamin Bonzi Key Stats

Both players come with almost similar careers as both turned pros in 2015. Tallon has impressed everyone and has a record of 25-40 in singles in his career, but he has shown improvement and will look to add more to his stats this year.

Benjamin has done fairly well in his career and has a 27-36 W-L record. He played well last season too and had one of his best seasons as a professional player with over 20 wins to his name. He has done amazingly well and will be motivated to get his the first title of his career.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Benjamin Bonzi Betting Prediction

They will be playing one of the most crucial games of the season and will look to play only for a win or nothing less. Tallon has shown commendable gameplay in the last few outings and looks composed coming into the game.

Benjamin, on the other hand, had to fight hard to cement his place in the finals. Though the point that goes in his favor is his grit and determination. He has won against the top seeds in the tournament and he is coming with great motivation and momentum on his side.

Both players have the capability to strike the ball well and push the game in their favor. Given that, Benjamin has won against fairly stronger opponents, it shows his strength and the will to never go down easily. We can expect this game to be on similar lines but with a better experience of the critical situations, Bonzi finds himself ahead in the contest.

Prediction: Benjamin Bonzi, ML(-160)

