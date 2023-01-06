Griekspoor vs Karatsev Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 6 | 2023 Tata Maharashtra Open

Tallon Griekspoor will play Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals of the Tata Maharashtra Open today for a ticket to the final. Both players have had a good tournament so far and would like to win this game.

Tallon has not won a singles title so far in his career and will be eyeing to change that with a great display in this game. He had a walkover in the quarterfinals and hence is likely to have good energy left in his tank for this game.

Last year's top seed Aslanas been the man to beat so far at #TOM2023- Tata Mahrashtra Open

Aslan Karatsev comes into this one with 6-1,6-2 to win against Pedro Martinez in the quarterfinals and would be motivated to play the same. However, he will be cautious as he had a difficult second-round game with a win via a tiebreaker. He will be cautious not to concede match points, making the game all about concentration.

Tallon vs Aslan Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL TALLON +150 +2.5(-105) u22.5(-109 ASLAN -190 -2.5(-130) o22.5(-120)

Griekspoor vs Karatsev Match Details

Fixture: Griekspoor vs Karatsev(8)

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 4:30 a.m. EDT

Venue: Pune, India

Griekspoor vs Karatsev Key Stats

Both players have started their year playing in great spirits. Tallon has a comparatively young career but has impressed everyone. He has a record of 24-40 in singles in his career. He will look to improve upon his stats from last season, where he notched up 17 wins.

Meanwhile, Aslan has done decently in his career since turning pro in 2011. He has three singles titles and one double to his name with a W-L record of 54-59. He will look to improve his stats from the last year in which he lost 29 times, which negatively impacted his career.

Griekspoor vs Karatsev Betting Prediction

The game is going to be very interesting as both meet again after a faceoff in the first round UniCredit Firenze Open. In that tournament, Aslan dominated a slightly unfit Tallon, who ultimately left the game in the second set.

Aslan has a ton of experience which is going to help him more in this game. We can expect him to find enough to beat again the spirited Tallon keeping the flow of the game towards him.

Prediction: Take, Aslan Karatsev, ML(-190)

