Hampton vs. Charleston Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 29 | 2022 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The (3-9) Hampton Pirates travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to take on the imposing, 1st-place Charleston Cougars. The 2022 season has not gone according to plan for the Pirates, who have struggled all season long.

The Pirates have the opportunity to play a spoiler against the Charleston Cougars. Charleston has been impressive all season long, taking care of business against lesser opponents and beating them soundly in blowouts.

The Cougars look primed to win this Conference and make their way to March Madness.

Can the Pirates pull off the shocker, or will Charleston continue to roll?

Hampton Pirates vs Charleston Cougers Betting Prediction

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER Hampton +21.5 (-110) O 152 (-115) Charleston -21.5 (-110) U 152 (-105)

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Hampton Pirates vs. Charleston Cougars Match Details

Fixture: Hampton Pirates vs. Charleston Cougars

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, 7:00 PM ET

Venue: TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina

Hampton Pirates vs. Charleston Cougars Key Stats

Guard Jordan Nesbitt is the unquestioned leader of this Hampton Pirates team. Nesbitt positively impacts the game on both ends of the court, leading the Pirates in points, rebounds, and steals.

Guard Russell Dean has been a great compliment to Jordan Nesbitt all season long. Dean is the 2nd-leading scorer on the team while pacing the Pirates in assists.

Marquis Godwin provides a lift for the Pirates as the best natural shooter on this team. Godwin averages 12 points per game while shooting 38% from the floor and 83% from the line.

Guard Dalton Bolon leads Charleston in scoring with 13 points per night but does so while shooting 39% from the floor and an astonishing 94% from the free-throw line.

Guard Reyne Smith is side-by-side with Bolon as one of the most efficient scorers on the team and in the Conference. Smith averages 11 points per night while shooting 38% from the floor and 91% from the line.

Guard Ryan Larson also averages 11 points per game and shoots 48% from the floor and 85% from the line. Larson also leads the Cougars in assists.

The Cougars do all the little things right and are one of the most efficient offenses in College Basketball.

Hampton Pirates vs. Charleston Cougars Final Prediction

The Hampton Pirates do not have enough firepower to stay with a team like the Charleston Cougars.

The Cougars don't beat themselves. Charleston looks to be the top team in the Conference and poses a threat to a program come March Madness.

Take the Cougars and give the points.

Charleston Cougars -21.5 (-110) Over 152 (-115)

