Hartford vs. UMBC Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 16 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The floundering Hartford Hawks stumble into the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD, to face the first-place UMBC Retrievers.

Hartford cannot seem to get out of their way and sit at 4-14 in what appears to be a lost season for the Hawks. UMBC, on the other hand, appears headed for bigger and better things and could wind up in the March Madness tournament. Who will be victorious on Monday--the upset-minded Hawks or the heavily-favorited Retrievers?

Hartford Hawks vs. UMBC Retrievers: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Hartford +18 (-110) O 143.5 (-110) +900 UMBC -18 (-110) U 143.5 (-110) -1700

Hartford guard Briggs McClain is the heart and soul of the Hawks. McClain leads the team in points and steals while shooting 44% from the field, 36% from three-point range, and 88% from the free-throw line.

Forward Pano Pavlidis provides an interior presence for the Hawks. Pavlidis leads the team in rebounds and blocked shots as the Hartford enforcer. Pavlidis assists with efficient scoring, shooting 53% from the floor.

Hartford guard Kurtis Henderson continues to develop into an essential component for the Hawks. Henderson averages ten points per game while shooting 34% from the floor and 90% from the free throw line.

UMBC guard Colton Lawrence has become the go-to scorer for the Retrievers. Lawrence averages 13 points per game, pacing the team.

Retrievers guard Craig Beaudion II averages only six points per game, but his contributions go far beyond the point total. Beaudion gives the Retrievers a spark on both ends of the court and leads the team in assists and steals.

UMBC forward Tra'Von Fagan has eight points per game while leading the team in rebounds. Fagan is an efficient scorer, shooting 53% from the floor.

Retrievers guard Jacob Boonyasith has developed into one of the most consistent performers in the Conference. Boonyasith averages 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 44% from the floor, 37% from deep, and 86% from the free-throw line.

Hartford Hawks vs. UMBC Retrievers: Match Details

Fixture: Hartford Hawks vs. UMBC Retrievers

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 2023, 5:00 pm ET

Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore, Maryland

Hartford Hawks vs. UMBC Retrievers: Prediction

Hartford has a few components that will challenge the Retrievers, but the Hawks are out of their weight class here. UMBC has the looks of a Conference Champion and potentially a Cinderella team come March Madness. UMBC pulls away with ease. Take the Retrievers and give the points.

Final Prediction: UMBC -18 (-110), Over 143

