Harvard vs. Brown Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 6 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

Harvard Crimson will head out on the road to face the Brown Bears for an Ivy League clash on Friday night. The Harvard Crimson has been the definition of ups-and-downs this season.

The Crimson head into this one following a loss to Princeton, so Brown should be on high alert. The Brown Bears have lost two straight and could use a victory. The Bears plays Harvard and Dartmouth in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday night.

Who will get the much-needed victory on Friday night? Will it be the Harvard Crimson or Brown Bears?

Let's take a look!

Harvard Crimson vs. Brown Bears: Match Details

Fixture: Harvard Crimson vs. Brown Bears

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island

Harvard Crimson vs. Brown Bears: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Harvard -1 (-110) O 127.5 (-110) -110 Brown +1 (-110) U 127.5 (-110) -110

When the Brown Bears need an offensive lift, they turn to Guard Kino Lilly Jr. The Bears guard leads the team in points scored (16 ppg) while shooting an efficient 43% from the floor, 38% from the three-point line, and 75% from the free-throw line.

Brown Guard Paxson Wojcik has turned into a complete player. Wojcik averages 12 points per game while leading the team in rebounds and assists.

Forward Nana Owusu-Anane is not much of a shooter from beyond the arc, just 13%, but he does everything else well. Owusu-Anane averages ten points and seven rebounds per game while leading the team in blocked steals.

Harvard Forward Chris Ledlum is considered by many to be the top performer in the Ivy League. Ledlum averages 19 points, nine rebounds, and two blocked shots per game, which leads the Crimson in each category.

Guard Evan Nelson is an ideal complement for Ledlum. Nelson averages seven points per game while leading the Crimson in assists.

Forward Chisom Okpara gives the Crimson a lift in limited minutes (20 minutes per game)--Okpara averages nine points and four rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the floor.

Harvard Guard Sam Silverstein contributes across the board. Silverstein averages eight points, five rebounds, and two assists per game, shooting 47% from the floor and 85% from the free throw line.

Harvard Crimson vs. Brown Bears: Betting Prediction

Harvard against Brown should be an Ivy League battle between two tightly-contested teams. Brown should keep it close early on. Expect the depth and talent of Harvard to pull away late. Take the Crimson and give the points.

Final Prediction: Harvard Crimson -1, O/U 127.5

