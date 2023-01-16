Harvard vs. Dartmouth Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 16 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

Dartmouth Big Green will head to Cambridge, Massachusetts, to take on the Harvard Crimson in a match-up to help unpack the Ivy League Conference. Dartmouth have been a bit of a mess this season, beginning with a 6-12 mark. The season will be over if Dartmouth don't start to string together victories.

Harvard have been up and down so far this season. The Big Green and Crimson are both 2-2, but they feel like on opposite sides of the spectrum. Can Big Green pull off the road upset, or will the Crimson come away victorious and apply pressure on the Ivy League elite?

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Harvard Crimson: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Dartmouth +10 (-110) O 131 (-110) +400 Harvard -10 (-110) U 131 (-110) -550

Harvard Forward Chris Ledlum is in the running for Ivy League Player of the Year. Ledlum leads the Crimson in scoring, rebounding, and steals. He may not shoot it well from deep, but he is an efficient scorer inside the arc, shooting 50% from the floor on the season.

Forward Justice Ajogbor doesn't score much, only five points per game, but he does so efficiently, shooting 53% from the floor. Ajogbor makes his money on the defensive end of the court, where he leads Harvard in blocked shots.

Guard Evan Nelson keeps the Harvard offense on pace. Nelson scores seven points per night while leading the team in assists.

The Dartmouth Green have a sensational one-two punch. Guard Ryan Cornish is the focal point of the Dartmouth offense by leading the team in points, assists, and steals.

Forward Dame Adelekun is a match-up problem and the perfect complement to Ryan Cornish. Adelekun scores 11 points per night while leading the team in rebounds and blocked shots.

Dartmouth Forward Dusan Neskovic remains one of the more underrated players in the Conference. Neskovic scores 11 points per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 49% from deep.

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Harvard Crimson: Match Details

Fixture: Dartmouth Big Green vs. Harvard Crimson

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Lavietes Pavillon, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Harvard Crimson: Prediction

The Harvard Crimson remain in the running for the top spot in the Ivy League. Dartmouth are still 2-2 out of the Ivy League, so the losses in the non-conference schedule carry little weight. Harvard is the better team and will win at home, but they don't have enough firepower to run away and hide. Take Dartmouth and take the points.

Final Prediction: Dartmouth +10 (-110), Under 131

