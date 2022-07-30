Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, July 29th

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Preview: NRFI Nation stand up!

Tonight, the Houston Astros will host the Seattle Mariners in the second game of their series. The Astros took game one last night with a score of 4-2. Considering that there are two former Cy Young award winners on the mound, we can similarly expect a low-scoring affair. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Houston Astros Preview:

The Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in the MLB this season. They have relied on an outstanding pitching staff that ranks 2nd in the league in team ERA. Tonight, they will send Justin Verlander to the mound in hopes of securing another win against a division rival. Verlander has been magnificent this season, with a 13-3 record to go along with a 1.86 ERA. These are Cy Young caliber numbers.

The Astros' offense has been led by Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve. The two Houston sluggers will be asked to do the same thing they've done all season: produce. Alvarez is leading the Astros in all major statistical categories, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down.

The key to victory for the Astros is to provide Justin Verlander with run support so he can attack these Seattle hitters.

Seattle Mariners Preview:

The Seattle Mariners responded to their poor start with an unprecedented 14-game win streak right before the All-Star break. This propelled them through the Wild Card standings, and they now have a legitimate shot at the postseason. That is, if their winning ways continue. The Houston Astros have been a thorn in the Mariners' side all season. They have compiled a 4-9 record against their Southwestern rivals.

The Mariners will send Robbie Ray to the mound. However, he has had his fair share of problems with Houston. He's faced their active lineup twice this season, resulting in the loss of each game. Tonight, he's due for a solid performance against the Astros. The key to victory for the Seattle Mariners begins with getting a quality performance from their starter, Robbie Ray. Seattle is eager to get their money's worth from the young starter, after paying-out a large sum this offseason. Let's hope Robbie Ray can deliver.

Pick/Prediction: NRFI (No Run First Inning) (-145)

There is a lot of value in this bet. Although Robbie Ray has struggled against Houston, the pace of the game will be set in the first inning. We're going with the former Cy Young winners to bring their best. NRFI nation, stand up!

