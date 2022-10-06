Houston Cougars vs. Memphis Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 7 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Memphis Tigers will be hosting the Houston Cougars on Friday. These American Athletic Conference foes are pretty evenly matched, so Friday night's matchup should be entertaining. Houston lost 27-24 last week to Tulane, dropping their overall record to 2-3. Memphis is on a four-game winning streak now following their 24-3 win over Temple. The Cougars defeated the Tigers last time they met, 31-13, so we'll see if this year's matchup will be more competitive.

Houston Cougars vs. Memphis Tigers Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Houston Cougars +3 (-110) Over 57.5 (-110) +125 Memphis Tigers -3 (-110) Under 57.5 (-110) -145

Houston Cougars vs. Memphis Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Houston Cougars @ Memphis Tigers

Date & Time: Friday, October 7, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Houston Cougars vs. Memphis Tigers Key Stats

Clayton Tune, Houston's senior QB, has had a solid opening five games. He was amazing last year, and so far, he's been playing at a level that's a tad below where he finished last season. His 7.5 yards per attempt are significantly lower than the 8.4 he posted in 2021, but throughout his college career he's gotten progressively better at taking care of the ball. He currently has nine passing TDs to just three interceptions, and he's linked up with junior wide receiver Noah Dell quite a bit so far. Dell was one of the best receivers in the AAC last year, and he currently ranks fifth in the conference in receiving yards at the moment, with 453. Memphis' defense has had some issues against opposing QBs, but they have limited teams' ground production.

The Tigers' offense runs through sophomore QB Seth Hanigan. Hanigan had an excellent freshman season, and so far, he's tallied 1,276 yards through the air, nine TDs, and one pick. He's also rushed for 149 yards, already surpassing his total of 147 from last year. Memphis' run game has been decent overall, but they haven't faced too many tough defenses, so it's difficult to assess how they'll perform going forward. The key to this game will be on the defensive side of the ball for both schools, especially the Cougars, who have allowed a ton of points so far.

Houston Cougars vs. Memphis Tigers Betting Prediction

The Cougars have had a tougher schedule, but that still doesn't excuse their 1-4 record against the spread. Besides Houston's loss to Kansas earlier this year, there haven't been a ton of surprises so far for either school, and this is a matchup that could be decided in the final minutes. Expect a tight, low-scoring affair after both teams, so their games go under last week as neither offense has been too convincing through five weeks.

Prediction: Under 57.5 (-110)

