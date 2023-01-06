Hurkacz vs Fritz Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 6 | United Cup 2023 | ATP 250

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz will compete against World No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz. On Saturday, January 7, the United States will face Poland in the 2023 United Cup semifinals.

The betting odds are as follows:

Hurkacz vs Fritz Betting Odds

Players Money line Over/Under Hubert Hurkacz +115 Over 22.5 (-110) Taylor Fritz -140 Under 22.5 (-110)

Hurkacz vs Fritz Match Details

Fixture: Hubert Hurkacz vs Fritz

Date and Time: Friday, January 6 at 9 PM ET

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia

Hurkacz vs Fritz Key Stats

25-year-old American Taylor Fritz impressed in both singles and doubles during the league matches in Sydney. He began his 2023 season with a straight-sets victory (6-4, 6-4) over Czech player Jiri Lehecka, who was ranked 81st. Additionally, Taylor and Jessica Pegula defeated Lehecka and Marie Bouzkova in their doubles match. The Czech Republic was ultimately defeated 4-1 by the USA.

The winner of the Indian Wells tournament in 2022 maintained his impressive play against Alexander Zverev, who was making his comeback to the circuit after a seven-month absence due to a serious ankle injury suffered during the French Open. The 12th-ranked player was defeated by Taylor 6-1, 6-4.

Hubert also had a successful start to the year. Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who was ranked 37th, was defeated by the 2022 Terra Wortmann Open 7-6(8), 4-6, 6-3. He defeated Grigoriy Lomakin and Zhibek Kulambayeva 6-3, 6-4, in a team effort with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Ultimately, Poland defeated Kazakhstan 4-1.

Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, was Hubert's next opponent. The 25-year-old won again, defeating the 148th-ranked player 7-6 (5), 6-4, as Poland defeated Switzerland 3-2.

World No. 16 Matteo Berrettini defeated Hubert in Wednesday's City Finals between Poland and Italy by scores of 6-4, 3-6, and 6-3. But in a match that needed to be won, the Pole and Swiatek once more joined forces to defeat Lorenzo Musetti and Camila Rosatello 6-1, 6-2.

Hurkacz vs Fritz Betting Prediction

The head-to-head record between the two players, which is tied at 1-1, will be decided in this third meeting of the tour. Both players have shown superior tennis skills recently and during the United Cup. Both, though, dropped their respective city finals matches.

Despite this, Taylor is still quite confident in his abilities, and considering how the USA has demolished prior opposition, he is sure to defeat Hubert on Saturday.

Pick: Taylor Fritz (-140)

