Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 12 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL game on Thursday.

Carolina have played well this season and are placed first in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 57 points. Though they sit at the top, they have lost their last four games which have pushed them into big trouble. They will look to play better and win this game, correcting all their mistakes of the past.

Columbus have failed to win enough games and are fighting to save their season. They are placed last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 26 points and now every game is a must-win for them to achieve something from the season.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL HURRICANES -345 -1.5(-125) o6.5(+100) BLUE JACKETS +270 +1.5(+105) u6.5(-120)

Carolina vs Columbus Match Details

Fixture: Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Carolina vs Columbus Key stats

Carolina has been decent with 127 goals scored in 41 games this season through the partnership of Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas. Both players are in the top two of the team scoring charts with over 35 goals and 35 assists in between. They will take center stage again on offense in the upcoming games too as the team looks to get back to winning ways.

Their defense has conceded around 2.7 goals per game this season, which is a decent record, but having lost their last few games, they will be under pressure. The role of the goaltenders will be crucial in this game to bring solidarity to the team.

Columbus, on the other hand, have been ineffective on the offense this season. They are very much dependent on players like Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner for scoring goals, who themselves need to step up their game in the coming games.

Their defense has been poor, having conceded 3.9 goals per game. The entire defensive unit has failed to reach their decided targets, with goaltenders letting them further down. They have to address their shortcomings in order to get results in their favor for the rest of the season.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Prediction

The Hurricanes have better team gameplay and strength, which puts them in a comfortable situation. Additionally, they have done well on the road this season, which provides them with experience in handling the away pressure.

The Blue Jackets have been poor this season and as a team, they have failed to yield results. They have a poor team setup which makes them vulnerable in the contest.

We can expect the Hurricanes to correct their mistakes from the last meeting with all their strength to get back to winning ways.

Prediction: Hurricanes, -1.5(-125)

Poll : 0 votes