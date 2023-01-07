Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 7 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL game on Saturday.

Carolina have done well to go first in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 56 points. Though they are comfortable at the top, they will be cautious coming into this one as they are on a two-game losing run. Another loss will push them into a bit of trouble.

Columbus have failed to win enough games and now fighting for their survival this season. They are placed last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 24 points which makes every game must-win for them from now on in a bid to finish the league stage on a high.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL HURRICANES -295 -1.5(-115) o6.5(+100) BLUE JACKETS +235 +1.5(-105) u6.5(-120)

Carolina vs Columbus Match Details

Fixture: Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 2023; 4 pm EDT

Venue: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Carolina vs Columbus Key stats

Carolina has been decent with an average of more than three goals per game this season. The partnership of Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas has been the guiding force to score 35 goals and has 35 assists in between. They will take center stage on offense in the upcoming games too.

Their defense has conceded around 2.64 goals per game this season, which is a decent record as a defensive organization. The role of the goaltenders has made a difference as they have been very much effective in bringing solidarity to the team.

Columbus on the other hand, have been ineffective on the offense and very much dependent on players like Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner for scoring goals.

Their defense is a further big no and has been below average this season, conceding around 3.9 goals per game. The entire defensive unit has failed to achieve anything positive and need to address the shortcomings to get better results in the upcoming games.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Prediction

The game is within reach of the Hurricanes as compared to the Blue Jackets due to better team gameplay and strength. Additionally, the Hurricanes have done well on the road.

On the other hand, Blue Jackets have been poor, going down in most of their encounters. Neither their offense nor their defense is yielding results for them which makes them vulnerable in the contest.

We can expect Hurricanes to master the game with all their strength and win this to get back to winning ways.

Prediction: Hurricanes, -1.5(-115)

Poll : 0 votes