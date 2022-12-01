Hurricanes vs. Blues: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions: December 1 | NHL Regular Season

The Carolina Hurricanes head to St. Louis to take on the Blues in a cross-conference matchup.

This is the fourth time Faulk has faced Carolina since being dealt by the team. Faulk was drafted 37th overall by the Hurricanes back in 2010 and was a solid player and fan favorite for nearly a decade.

Fearing Faulk would leave Carolina once he hit free agency, the Hurricanes traded him to St. Louis for Joel Edmundson and Dominik Bokk. Nothing much became of those two players. St. Louis was certainly on the better end of that deal.

However, this Carolina team is far better than the one Faulk played on, and when these teams last faced off, Faulk put up an embarrassing -3.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Betting Odds

Puckline Moneyline Over/Under Hurricanes -1.5 (+180) -140 Over 5.5 (-110) Blues +1.5 (-220) +120 Under 5.5 (-110)

Hurricanes vs. Blues Match Details

Fixture: Carolina Hurricanes @ St. Louis Blues

Date & Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022; 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Hurricanes vs. Blues Best Picks

Justin Faulk has one point in three games against Carolina. It came via an assist in his first game against the Hurricanes. He hasn't done anything for his team in his previous two games against the "Canes".

It's a small sample size, but it makes for an easy play. While the payout isn't great, bettors can parlay it with another pick tonight.

Justin Faulk Under 0.5 Points (-156)

Hurricanes vs. Blues Prediction

St. Louis has a perfect .500 record, and they have yet to see overtime this season; it's an odd but factual statement. However, Carolina is one game above .500, and they are trying to start a winning streak, having defeated their previous two opponents.

Both first-string goalies are expected to start in this one, and that has given an edge to the Hurricanes, as Antti Raanta has been slightly better than Binnington this season. Looking to heat up as we enter December, bettors should expect a big win from the Carolina boys tonight.

Seeing that St. Louis never goes to overtime, the 60-minute moneyline is a great look for bettors. Taking the -1.5 is a great idea, too, because if it does turn out to be a one-goal game, there is always the hope the Hurricanes pick up the easy empty netter late in the third.

Carolina -1.5 (+180) / 60 Minutes Moneyline (No Push): Carolina (+114)

