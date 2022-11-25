Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - November 25 | 2022 NHL Season

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Friday.

Carolina has been inconsistent this season and has failed to perform at crucial junctures. After playing better in a few games, they have slipped again to lose four games on the trot, taking them to third place in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 24 points. With other teams playing better, they have to minimize their mistakes to stay ahead of the rest.

Boston has played brilliantly this season and are a tough team to beat, as they have won 17 out of their 20 games in the season. They currently are in the lead position in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 34 points and are in a comfortable position to finish it at the top.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL HURRICANES +135 +1.5(-180) o6(+100) BRUINS -150 -1.5(+160) u6(-115)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Match Details

Fixture: Hurricanes vs Bruins

Date & Time: Friday, November 25, 2022; 1 pm EDT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Hurricanes vs Bruins Key Stats

Carolina's offense has been on the weaker side and has failed to score enough goals this season. They average less than three goals per game, and though different players have contributed on offense, they have fallen short of the required output. Andrei Svechnikov has finished most of their chances scoring on 13 occasions rest everyone has failed to make the most of their chances.

Their defense has lost its shape in the last few games, conceding more than 3 goals on three occasions. Though it had maintained an average of 2.7 goals conceded per game on average this season, the inconsistency is hampering its progress.

Boston's offense has done well and can be credited for its success. Contributions from different players while scoring have added versatility to their offense and given them an edge. David Pastrnak has 13 goals and 17 assists to his name.

Their defense has had some great performances this season. They have been very successful in limiting the opposition's chances of scoring goals to a minimum, and this has made their team the strongest to break and score goals. They are unlikely to have any concerns regarding it coming into the game and the season beyond.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Betting Prediction

Both teams have lost their last game, but Boston has performed well all season and will be motivated to bounce back.

While Carolina has failed in their last four games, their record against Boston is not good either. Their defense is shaky and Boston can pounce on that, which is going to cause problems for them.

Boston is better placed to win this game when all factors are taken into account, and being a home team gives them an additional advantage.

Prediction: Take, Boston ML(-150)

