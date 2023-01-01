Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 1| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the New Jersey Devils in NHL action on Sunday.

Carolina have played well lately to overshadow inconsistency and get to first place in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 54 points. They are comfortable at the top but would love to stay on a winning run and keep the momentum on their side for future games.

New Jersey have played well this season and are placed second in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 48 points. They will look to break the inconsistent display in the last few games to march ahead in the season with a winning mentality.

Hurricanes vs Devils Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL HURRICANES -110 -1.5(+210) o6(-105) DEVILS -110 +1.5(-250) u6(-115)

Hurricanes vs Devils Match Details

Fixture: Hurricanes vs Devils

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 2023; 3 pm EDT

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Hurricanes vs Devils Key Stats

Carolina, on offense, has been brilliant in the second half of the season and have scored over 110 goals so far. The offensive duties have been well performed by the likes of Andrei Svechnikov with 19 goals to his name. He, along with Martin Necas, who has scored 15 goals, will have a huge role to play in the upcoming game.

Their defense has regrouped well to concede less than 2.5 goals per game this season to become one of the best in the league. With goaltenders performing their work, the defense looks well-prepared for the upcoming challenge.

New Jersey have scored 120 goals this season, with players like Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt partnering well to have over 30 goals and over 40 assists in between. They will be the driving force behind the teams' scoring in the games ahead.

Their defense conceded less than 2.6 goals per game and will look to get back to their best. They will need to work hard to sustain their best for favorable results in the rest of the season.

Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Prediction

With both teams playing well this season, any one of them can get the win with a consolidated display in the game. With the result likely to be decided on the basis of close margins, Carolina being the more consistent team and having a great away record can do well in this game.

For New Jersey, the task will be difficult as they have not played well in their last few games and the defense has lost its shape, making them vulnerable in the upcoming encounter.

With better team strength and momentum on its side, Carolina can pull this one in their favor.

Prediction: Take, Carolina, ML(-110)

