Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 21 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the New York Islanders in an NHL game on Saturday.

The Hurricanes have played well this season and are placed first in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 64 points. They won their last game and will be focused on trying to cement their position at the top of the division.

The Islanders have been inconsistent this season and are placed sixth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 51 points. Coming off a losing streak, they will look to perform better in this encounter to sustain their dream of finishing in the top four.

Hurricanes vs Islanders NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL HURRICANES -170 -1.5(+158) o5.5(-105) ISLANDERS +143 +1.5(-190) u5.5(-115)

Hurricanes vs Islanders NHL Match Details

Fixture: Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023; 7:30 pm ET

Venue: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Hurricanes vs Islanders Key Stats

The Hurricanes have been decent on offense this season and the partnership between Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas has played an important part in it. Both players have 37 goals and 41 assists between them and will need to keep putting in big shifts.

Their defense has conceded around 2.6 goals per game this season, which has provided them with some respite. The goaltenders have done well and will be crucial in this game to bring solidarity to the team.

The Islanders have been decent on offense this season, scoring 142 goals in 47 starts. The likes of Brock Nelson and Andres Lee have played a big part with 31 goals in between them. However, they have not scored enough in the last few games and that will definitely bother coach Lambert.

The defense has done well, conceding just 2.72 goals per game on average this season. The goaltenders have maintained their composure and have formed a strong partnership with the defenders to become a formidable force.

Hurricanes vs Islanders NHL Betting Prediction

The Hurricanes should race ahead in this battle as they have individuals who can deliver telling blows. The Islanders need to brush off their recent run of underwhelming performances and play to their potential to make the Hurricanes work hard.

Bet on the Hurricanes to bag another win here.

Prediction : Hurricanes,-1.5(+158)

Poll : 0 votes