Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 3 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream will take on the Indiana Fever at home on Wednesday night. The Dream are on a four-game skid after dropping Saturday's contest 68-61 to the Dallas Wings. The Fever have lost 14 straight after their 25-point loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Atlanta is now 12-18, half a game back of the eighth-seeded New York Liberty. Indiana has been eliminated for a while, and they're 5-27 entering Wednesday's contest. One of these losing streaks will have to come to an end in Atlanta tonight.

The Dream have not been playing good basketball of late, but they'll be fortunate to be matched up with the worst team in the league. Not only does Indiana have just five wins, but they'll be without star player Kelsey Mitchell for the remainder of the season. Outside of Mitchell, the Fever have just two players that average double-digit points.

Atlanta has failed to win or cover each of their last four games, but the good news is they've had recent success versus Indiana. The Dream have won and covered all four of the last four meetings, and they should have a good chance to make it five on Wednesday.

Atlanta is led by guard Rhyne Howard, who averages 15.6 points per contest. She's scored 20 or more points in three of her last five and had a 22-point performance last time out.

Indiana's defense allows the most points per game and the highest FG%, so Howard should be in line for another strong game.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Fever @ Atlanta Dream

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 3, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Gateway Center Arena at College Park

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Indiana Fever +9.5 (-110) o158 (-110) +360 Atlanta Dream -9.5 (-110) u158 (-110) -485

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Betting Prediction

The Fever have mailed their season in, and they'll gladly take their chances in the draft lottery to get the #1 pick next year. Atlanta has won all three head-to-head matchups by an average of 12.3 points. Now that Indiana is missing their best player, the Dream have an opportunity for a blowout win. Back the home team to win and cover on Wednesday against the lowly Fever.

Prediction: Dream -9.5 (-110)

