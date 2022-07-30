Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 29 | 2022 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever will be home to take on the Las Vegas Aces. The Fever are already eliminated from playoff contention and hold a 5-25 record. They've been overmatched all year, and Friday, they'll welcome the second-seeded Aces to town. Las Vegas is 20-8 on the year, including a 10-3 away record, the best in the WNBA.

The Fever are on a 12-game losing streak, and with the way things are going, they may have to wait until next year to see a victory. In what has been a terrible year for Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell has put together another solid individual season. She leads the team with 18.6 points and 4.2 assists, but her contributions have usually been in vain.

Mitchell's on track to record career-high averages in points, assists, and three-point percentage in her fifth year in the league. Mitchell's 34 points on Sunday were a season-high, but she'll probably need to surpass that for the Fever to have a shot at winning.

As a team, Indiana ranks dead last in points, FG%, and FT%, so it's no surprise they haven't won since May. They've also covered only two of their previous 10 meetings with Las Vegas entering Friday's matchup.

For the visiting Aces, they celebrated a Commissioner's Cup win on Tuesday. A'Ja Wilson put in a memorable performance, recording 17 points and 17 rebounds en route to the 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky. Las Vegas will now have their sights set on the playoffs and the WNBA title.

The Aces haven't been particularly good against the spread overall, but against the Fever they have been great. Going back 17 meetings, they've covered 12 of them and will look to blow out their opponents on Friday.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Match Details

Fixture: Las Vegas Aces @ Indiana Fever

Date & Time: Friday, July 29, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Las Vegas Aces -1704 +14.0 (-110) Over 175.5 (-110) Indiana Fever +870 -14.0 (-110) Under 175.5 (-110)

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Prediction

The Fever have nothing left to play for this season, and this is one of the more lopsided matchups you'll see this year. The Aces are first in scoring at over 90 points per game, while Indiana averages under 80. Expect a confident Las Vegas team, who actually have a better record on the road, to win and cover on Friday.

Prediction: Aces -14 (-110)

