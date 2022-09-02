Indiana Hoosiers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 2 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Indiana Hoosiers will host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday night. Illinois opened the season with a 38-6 win over Wyoming last Saturday. Not only did they blow out the Cowboys, but the Illini covered the spread by 18 points.

Indiana was an abysmal 2-10 last year, while Illinois was at 5-7, both failing to earn a bowl game. Both schools will always have to go through a formidable schedule playing in the Big Ten, and as a result, they're not projected to win a ton of games. The Hoosiers' win line is set at just four, while the Fighting Illini are a tad higher at 4.5.

Indiana will go with either Jack Tuttle or Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak at quarterback on Friday. Last season, the Hoosiers were awful offensively in every facet. Their total offense ranked 124th in the nation, and there were no encouraging signs at all.

Tuttle was pretty poor in his limited action, while Bazelak put together a decent season for Missouri. The junior QB recorded 2,548 passing yards and 16 passing TDs. Whoever starts, Indiana will need to find some consistent ways to put up points this season.

Illinois also struggled a lot when it came to putting the ball in the end zone last season. Points-wise they ranked all the way down at 116th out of the 130 FBS schools. Their run game was slightly above average, but their passing yards per game ranked 121st, even worse than Indiana's.

Running back Chase Brown will play a big role once again. Last week, he scored two rushing TDs and one receiving TD to go with his 167 total yards. Last year, he rushed for 1,005 yards, so look for him to be featured heavily on Friday.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Match Details

Fixture: Illinois Fighting Illini @ Indiana Hoosiers

Date & Time: Friday September 2, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Illinois Fighting Illini +100 +1.5 (-110) Over 46 (-110) Indiana Hoosiers -120 -1.5 (-110) Under 46 (-110)

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Betting Prediction

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Hoosiers' roster, but they will have the home advantage. In the last eight games where Indiana were home favorites, the under has hit in seven. To close out last season, Illinois saw eight of their last 11 games go under too. Look for a tight, low-scoring contest, especially in the first half, from two offenses that struggled to score last season.

Prediction: First Half Under 22 Points (+100)

