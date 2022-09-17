Indiana Hoosiers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 16 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at home on Saturday. Indiana has already matched their win total from last year, and they'll look to stay undefeated against the Hilltoppers. The Hoosiers defeated Idaho 35-22 to move to 2-0. Meanwhile, Western Kentucky blew out Hawaii, 49-17, to improve to 2-0 as well. When the two teams met last year, Indiana won narrowly by 33-31; one of their two wins from last season. The spread was similar last season, and Western Kentucky did manage to cover. We'll see what this year's matchup brings, as both teams will definitely get up for this one.

"2-0." - @IndianaFootball

Indiana finished 2-10 last year, and they seem much improved, even though it's only been two games. Last week, the Hoosiers didn't cover by quite a few points, but they'll gladly take the victory. Quarterback Connor Bazelak didn't have an amazing game, but his 197 yards and two TDs were enough. The star of the game was running back Shaun Shivers, a transfer from Auburn, who tallied 155 yards on the ground and a score following a quiet first game. Look for the Hoosiers to go back to Shivers a lot in this one, as he could be a major weapon going forward.

Western Kentucky will have their first real test of the season after being heavily favored in their first two games. Their quarterback Austin Reed has looked great so far, totaling 547 yards and seven passing touchdowns. His main targets, receivers Daewood Davis and Malachi Corey, have made his life easier, but they'll have to work a little harder Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. After last season's thrilling 33-31 finish, it'll be exciting to see what the rematch has in store.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Match Details

Fixture: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Indiana Hoosiers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Western Kentucky Hilltoppers +210 +6.5 (-110) Over 61 (-110) Indiana Hoosiers -250 -6.5 (-110) Under 61 (-110)

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Betting Prediction

These offenses showed out last week, and the over has hit in all of Indiana's last four non-conference games. Western Kentucky's offense has been better than anticipated. Don't expect them to slow down while they play on the road. Look for a lot of points in this one, like we saw in last year's meeting.

Prediction: Western Kentucky Team Total Points Over 26.5 Points (-125) & Over 61 (-110)

