Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 24| 2022-23 NBA Season

The latest round of NBA Regular Season fixtures sees the Indiana Pacers take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Tuesday (January 24). The betting odds, trends and predictions are listed below:

This clash sees two of the Eastern Conference’s mid-table sides take each other on as the Indiana Pacers are currently the ninth seed while their opponents the Bulls are in 10th.

Chicago have suddenly come into a rich vein of form, winning all of their last three games, including blockbuster results against the Warriors and the Hawks. With those victories, they have jumped to a 22-24 overall record, going 6-4 over the last 10.

The Pacers, on the other hand, are in terrible form. They have only managed to win two of their last 10 games and after a very promising start to the season, they are back to loitering in mediocrity. They have a 23-25 overall record at the moment, which puts them three wins behind the Miami Heat in sixth place.

Bulls sensation Zach LaVine has been in fine form thus far, but has had especially fruitful experience playing against the Pacers, averaging 24 points, five rebounds and four assists per game ever since he joined Chicago.

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers @ Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball Knee Out Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Knee Out

Both sides come into this game without their first-choice point-guards as Lonzo Ball is still absent for Chicago while the Pacers are without Tyrese Haliburton.

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Indiana Pacers +2 (-110) Under 234 (-110) +108 Chicago Bulls -2 (-110) Over 234 (-110) -128

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Starting 5s

Pacers: PG T.J. McConnell SG Andrew Nembhard SF Buddy Hield PF Aaron Nesmith C Myles Turner

Bulls: PG Ayo Dosunmu SG Zach LaVine SF DeMar DeRozan PF Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic

Pacers vs. Bulls Betting Prediction

The Pacers have a better chance to cover as they have gone 26- 22 against the spread this season. They should cover the two-point margin quite comfortably even though they aren’t at full strength. The Bulls are much stronger on paper and have a better chance of winning this game. They have a strong home record to go with it, winning 13 of their 23 games at the United Center thus far. More recently, they have also been in flying form and at the moment look the much better side.

Indiana Pacers: +2 (-110)

