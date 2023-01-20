The Indiana Pacers take on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Friday, January 21st, in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given down below:

This game sees one of the most in-form teams in the entire NBA take on a struggling side in major need of results. The Nuggets have won eight straight games and have looked almost unbeatable. They are matching the Boston Celtics stride for stride to establish themselves as the best team in basketball, while the Memphis Grizzlies below them in the standings are mounting a very strong challenge. The Nuggets have an overall record of 32-13 having won nine of their last 10 games. They beat Minnesota 122-118 most recently in their last game thanks to a 31-point triple-double by Nikola Jokic.

Jokic is on the verge of creating history as he has once again established himself as MVP favorite for the season. If he leads his side to the top seed in the West, it would most likely award him his third-straight MVP title, joining an elite list of three names: Larry Bird, Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain.

The Pacers are not in the best of form, having lost five successive games leading up to this one. They have fallen to a record of 23-23 and are down to 9th place in the Eastern conference standings. They were defeated 106-126 in their last game by the OKC Thunder, failing to score more than 120 points for the 7th successive occasion.

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers @ Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Knee Out

Pacers talisman Tyrese Haliburton is once again absent.

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Indiana Pacers +11 (-112) Over 239.5 (-110) +440 Denver Nuggets -11 (-107) Under 239.5 (-110) -625

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Starting 5s

Pacers: PG Andrew Nembhard, SG Buddy Hield, SF Benedict Mathurin, PF Aaron Nesmith, C Myles Turner

Nuggets: PG Jamal Murray (GTD), SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter, PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic

Pacers vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction

The Nuggets are the clear favorites to win this game considering they are one of the strongest teams in basketball while the Pacers aren't doing well at all. Jokic is in imperious form and every time he steps on the court it feels like he could rip apart any defense. Having already won eight successive games, it is very hard to bet against Denver at the moment, who have been superb at the Ball Arena, winning 21 of their 24 games at home.

Nuggets: -11 (-107)

