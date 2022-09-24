Iowa State Cyclones vs. Baylor Bears Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Iowa State Cyclones will play host to the Baylor Bears on Saturday. These Big 12 foes open conference play today in what should be an entertaining matchup. Iowa State stayed perfect on the year with a dominant 43-10 win over Ohio last weekend.

17th-ranked Baylor is now 2-1 after beating Texas State at home last Saturday. Last season, we were treated to a 31-29 Bears win over the Cyclones, and both schools are pretty evenly matched again this season.

Iowa State has to be thrilled with their strong start, as they've been able to assert themselves on the defensive side of the ball through three games. So far, they are allowing the seventh-fewest total yards in the nation and the fourth-fewest rushing yards. Over the last two contests, they've forced seven turnovers, and Baylor committed three in their matchup versus Texas State. Look for the defense to be key for the Cyclones at home as they try to make it four straight victories.

Baylor's offense has leaned on the run game for success thus far, as they are up at 15th in the country in rushing yards. Freshman running back Richard Reese has been the catalyst as he's averaging an impressive seven yards per carry, and he's scored five times on the ground.

It won't be as easy against Iowa State, though, but since the passing game is subpar, Baylor might have to rely on their strengths. Quarterback Blake Sharpen only completed 57.7% of his passes last week, so he'll have to be better on the road on Saturday.

Looking at Iowa State's offense, quarterback Hunter Dekkers had an excellent performance versus Ohio, tallying 268 yards through the air and three TDs. After a rough Week 2, Dekkers was able to bounce back, so we'll see if he can keep the momentum going into this week's matchup.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Baylor Bears Match Details

Fixture: Baylor Bears @ Iowa State Cyclones

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Baylor Bears Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Baylor Bears +2 (-110) Over 45 (-110) +120 Iowa State Cyclones -2 (-110) Under 45 (-110) -140

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Baylor Bears Betting Prediction

The last two meetings over the past two seasons have seen the over hit pretty easily. Expect this to be the case again, as both offenses have already shown that they're capable of running up the score.

Prediction: Over 45 (-110)

