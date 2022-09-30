Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas Jayhawks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 1 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will play host to the Iowa State Cyclones (3-1) on Saturday, October 1, for a much-anticipated Big 12 matchup.

The Cyclones and Jayhawks each have one conference game under their belt, but only the Jayhawks were able to get a win. Iowa State has been desperately trying to get over the hump and return to the conversation for the best in the conference. Knocking off the undefeated Jayhawks would be a huge step in getting there.

The last time these two squared up, almost a year ago exactly, Kansas had a record of 1-4 and took a 59-7 beating. The Jayhawks have reversed course this season and have stunned everybody. They've played the easiest part of their schedule thus far and will hope to fight off the losses a little longer.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas Jayhawks Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Iowa State Cyclones -3 (-110) Over 59 (-110) -150 Kansas Jayhawks +3 (-110) Under 59 (-110) +130

Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks Match Details

Fixture: Iowa State Cyclones @ Kansas Jayhawks

Date and Time: Saturday, October 1, 3:30 PM EST

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks Key Stats

Kansas has optimized their offensive production this year and relied heavily on versatile QB Jalon Daniels. He's coming off his best passing game of the season so far with 324 air yards, but that's not where he gets you.

Excluding a season opener blowout, he averages 11+ carries a game for almost 100 yards. With 320 yards and 4 TDs on the ground this season, he's the leading rusher for the Jayhawks.

Although they lack star wideouts, if Kansas can establish the passing game early against a tough Cyclones defense, Daniels will be sure to take advantage of open space to run.

Iowa State's tough, impressive defense allowed just 14.5 PPG and held a productive Baylor offense to a close 7-point game. They allow less than 100 rushing yards per game and under 200 passing yards.

If Jalon Daniels wants to continue producing stand-out numbers, he's really going to have to dig deep into the bag of tricks this week.

The Iowa State offense is hard working and gritty. The Cyclones know how to be efficient moving the ball and picking up yards. Hunter Dekkers, the Cyclones QB, already has over 1000 yards in the air this season and 10 TDs.

His favorite target, Xavier Hutchinson, is a star who makes up almost half of those numbers. He has over 400 yards on the season and has brought in 5 endzone grabs. If Kansas can contain that air threat, they'll still have to answer to Jirehl Brock on the ground.

Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks Betting Prediction

Look for Iowa State's offense to come to Kansas and make a statement. Kansas has been able to handle teams they should, especially with a couple of lucky breaks in the WVU win. They should have caught their first loss already, and if the Cyclones defense can contain Daniels, the offense will handle the rest.

Prediction: Iowa State ML (-150) and Hunter Dekkers Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-165)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far