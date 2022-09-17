Iowa State Cyclones vs. Ohio Bobcats Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Iowa State Cyclones take on the Ohio Bobcats at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. The two sides facing each other have each played two games so far and have had differing results in said games.

The Cyclones have won both of their opening games this season, against the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-7) and the SEMO State Redhawks (42-10). The Bobcats have won one and lost one so far this season.

They won their opening game of the season against the Florida Atlantic Owls (41-38) and lost against the 22nd-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (46-10). The Cyclones finished 4th in the Big-12 standings last season with a respectable record of 7-6 overall.

However, they did have a sublime home record last term, winning five of the six games they played at the Jack Trice Stadium. This is a major win condition for the Cyclones as they come into today's home game with massive confidence.

The Bobcats were poor last season, winning only 3 games. Their overall record was 3-9 last time, and they haven't started this season any better either. Their win in the first game of the season was a nail-biting affair, ending 41-38, whereas in their loss against the Nittany Lions, they were battered 46-10.

Playing away from home wasn't a strong suit for the Bobcats last campaign as they went 2-4 and coming into this away fixture isn't going to turn their fortunes around either, considering how strong their opponents have been at home.

Hunter Dekkers and Jirehl Brock have had an incredible start to the season for the Cyclones. In their season opener against the Redhawks, Dekkers completed a whopping 25 out of his 31 attempted passes over 293 yards for 4 touchdowns.

He followed this performance up, with another stellar outing against the Hawkeyes where he completed 25 of his 38 attempted passes over 184 yards and threw 1 touchdown.

Brock has had an incredible 16 and 27 carries against the Redhawks and Hawkeyes in their opening two games, respectively. Xavier Hutchinson also deserves mention as he racked up 11 receptions over 98 yards in their game against the Hawkeyes.

Kurtis Rourke has had an immense start to the season for the Bobcats as he put in a masterful performance against the Atlantic Owls in their opening game. Rourke threw 4 touchdowns over 345 yards and completed 27 of his 34 attempted passes.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Ohio Bobcats

Match Details

Fixture: Ohio Bobcats @ Iowa State Cyclones

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 2.00 PM EST

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Ohio Bobcats Betting Odds:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Iowa State Cyclones -18.5 -1250 Under 47.5 Ohio Bobcats +18.5 +700 Over 47.5

Final Prediction:

Final Prediction:

The Cyclones have had a strong start to the season and their main men have started the season off very well. The same can’t be said about the Bobcats, as they have two completely contrasting results and they looked flat against the Nittany Lions. The Cyclones should win this one.

Iowa State Cyclones: Under 47.5 (-18.5)

