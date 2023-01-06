Islanders vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 6 | 2022-23 NHL Regular Season

The New York Islanders will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Friday.

New York have had a decent season and are placed fifth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 46 points. They will look to get a win to sustain their hopes of a top-three league stage finish.

Calgary have had a decent run and are placed fifth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 43 points. They will look to get a win in the upcoming game to restart their upward run and sustain it till the playoffs.

Islanders vs Flames Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL ISLANDERS +162 +1.5(-160) o6(+100) FLAMES -195 -1.5(+135) u6(-120)

Islanders vs Flames Match Details

Fixture: Islanders vs Flames

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 2022; 9 pm ET

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Islanders vs Flames Key Stats

The duo of Brock Nelson and Anders Lee have led from the front for New York with over 29 goal involvements between them. Though they need to work a lot for a better offensive setup, we can expect changes starting from this game.

Their defense has conceded less than 2.7 goals per game on average so far. The goaltenders have done well and will have a big role to play in the upcoming challenges.

Calgary's offense has done better with the trio of Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, and Nazem Kadri playing their part in the team's rise. They have 41 goals and 54 assists between them and need to prove themselves in the upcoming games.

Calgary's defense has been decent this season with less than three goals conceded per game. But, the effort from the goaltenders has been subpar with the poor save percentage.

Islanders vs Flames Betting Prediction

The game is likely to be decided by the conversion of opportunities, as the setups of both teams are quite similar. New York have played well without rest in five of the last six and are 4-1 in their last 5 overall.

Calgary have not made the best of the opportunities to score enough in the last few games. Coming with a loss and the whole team under stress, they will have to find a way to perform. They have a poor record against teams on a winning run, which is likely to impact their gameplay.

With a more fluid scoring record and momentum on its side, New York will have an upper hand in this encounter. We can expect them to exploit Calgary's defense to cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Take, New York Islanders, +1.5(-160)

