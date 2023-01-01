Islanders vs Kraken Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - January 1 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The New York Islanders will take on the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Sunday.

New York have had a decent season and are placed fifth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 44 points. They will look to get a win to sustain their high season hopes.

Seattle have played well but come into this one with a losing run. They are placed fourth in the standings with 40 points and will look for another win to keep their position safe and move further up the standings.

Islanders vs Kraken Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Islanders +100 +1.5(-225) o6(-115) Kraken -120 -1.5(+190) o6(-106)

Islanders vs Kraken Match Details

Fixture: Islanders vs Kraken

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 2023; 8 pm ET

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Islanders vs Kraken Key Stats

New York have scored over 119 goals so far this season. The duo of Brock Nelson and Anders Lee have led from the front with over 70 goal involvements between them. However, the team will need a better solid offensive unit for the rest of the season, and to have that, they need more players to start scoring.

Their defense is a big positive with less than 2.7 goals conceded per game on average so far. The goaltenders likely play a crucial role in the games to come, having an overall save percentage of over 0.923.

Seattle have scored 117 goals this season, but they have lacked a proper offensive unit as only Jared McCann has done some good work with 16 goals and has provided 6 assists too. Andre Burakovsky has 10 goals and 18 assists to his name but needs to step up further to provide additional strength to the team.

The defense has failed conceding over 3.2 goals per game this season. The goaltenders have been inconsistent and the defensive line has been ineffective. As they look to perform better, changes are due to build a stronger team for the future.

Islanders vs Kraken Betting Prediction

New York have all the strength to perform well in this game, as they are 6-0 in their last 6 against teams from the Pacific. They have done well against teams with a losing record and are likely to make it count in this fixture too.

On the other hand, Seattle have been poor and their weak defense further puts them in a difficult situation. With momentum against them and facing a well-settled team, they are likely to struggle in this game.

Expect New York to play best to their capabilities and get the result of their favor covering the spread.

Prediction: Take, New York, ML(+100)

Poll : 0 votes